JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 276.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.