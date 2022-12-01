JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 782 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 782 ($9.36). 47,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 323,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.53) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

JTC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 730.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 713.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15,940.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

JTC Cuts Dividend

JTC Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 153.40%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

