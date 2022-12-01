Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Articles

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

