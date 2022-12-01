Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
