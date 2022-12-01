Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,873 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up about 8.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 127,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

