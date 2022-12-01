Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

