JUNO Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. JUNO has a total market cap of $120.34 million and $1.26 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00011036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,458,034 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

