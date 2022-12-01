JUST Price Up 2% This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $201.54 million and approximately $27.58 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JUST
