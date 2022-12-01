Kadena (KDA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.52 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $221.52 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00006186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,491,003 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

