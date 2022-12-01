Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Shares of GWW traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $598.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,156. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

