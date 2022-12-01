Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.