Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.35. 1,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,603. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67.

