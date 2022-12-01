Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $343.79. 101,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,198. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

