Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,474,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISWN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 3,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

