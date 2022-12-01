Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,140. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

