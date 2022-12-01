Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 799.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,370,000. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS MEAR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.79. 47,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

