Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,992 Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $885,000.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FRDM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

