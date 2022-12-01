Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

