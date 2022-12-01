Kava Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.56 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $303.80 million and $19.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 336,887,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,882,239 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

