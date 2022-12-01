Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.72. 2,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

