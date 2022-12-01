Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,580 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.