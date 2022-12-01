Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,084.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Down 6.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of BX stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

