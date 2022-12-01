Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,961,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.53. 70,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,247. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

