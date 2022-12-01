Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.38% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,128,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,934,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 492.2% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 423,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 351,593 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,162,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,920. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

