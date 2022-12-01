Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.04.

FDX traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.18. 52,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

