Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

