Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $561.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.62. The firm has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

