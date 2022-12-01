Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 36,387 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,026. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

