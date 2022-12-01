Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,084.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 401,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

