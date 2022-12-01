Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,874,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 193,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

