Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Griffon worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Griffon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,181. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.50%.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.