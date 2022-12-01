Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,614. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

