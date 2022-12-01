Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 840.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 10,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

