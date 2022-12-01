Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Walt Disney

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.