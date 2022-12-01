Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 10,070 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 38,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.