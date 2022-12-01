Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 421.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 37,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.