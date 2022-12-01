Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 193,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.