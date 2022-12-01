Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.76. 44,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,664. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

