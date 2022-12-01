Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 477 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Spire Price Performance

Spire Cuts Dividend

NYSE SR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,681. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.