Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,514 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,603. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

