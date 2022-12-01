Keb Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,404,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

