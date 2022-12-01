Keb Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $20,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 45,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

