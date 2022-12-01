Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $880,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,351. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

