Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.