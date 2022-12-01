Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $3.62 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Blucora comprises about 2.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.41% of Blucora worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 275,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Blucora by 49.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 226,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blucora by 56.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of BCOR remained flat at $25.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.