Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 424,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,042.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 279,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 254,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

