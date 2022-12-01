Kestrel Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CURV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of CURV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

