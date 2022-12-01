Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 239.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 29,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

