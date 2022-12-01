Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 11,600 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for about 4.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

