Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 4,300 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. ePlus makes up about 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 85,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

