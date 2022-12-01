Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 5,600 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up 3.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.30% of Banner worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.92. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,479. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

